Waggin’ Wednesday: Toby Needs A New Home

September 23, 2020

What do you get when you combine a Frenchie and a Beagle? You get TOBY!

Toby is a 6 year old french bulldog / beagle mix seeking a quieter home.  He should be the only dog in the home and needs a home with no children.  Although he does listen to direction, Toby will be a barker at various things.

Because Toby is timid meeting new people, his adopters will need to meet with him a few times before taking him home, so that he can start to establish a relationship.  He will do best with older teens and adults with good throwing arms, because he LOVES to play fetch!

*Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 for more info about Toby or to schedule an appointment to meet him in Brewster.*

 

