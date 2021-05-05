Waggin’ Wednesday: Watch Jesse Wag His Tail For You!

Meet Jesse!

Jesse is a very handsome and friendly 1 year old hound mix. Jesse loves everyone-dogs and humans alike! When he sees new human friends Jesse starts wiggling his whole body with excitement. He always wants to be with a human to go for a walk or just hang out! Jesse loves being around other dogs and is a very active playmate. He could be a little much for some dogs and, if he lived with another dog, a playmate with a similar energy level would likely be best.

Like many hounds Jesse has a great bark! He’ll use it in the kennel if he wants to get the attention of someone walking by. In a home we anticipate that this will be less of an issue, but an apartment or shared living environment might not be the best for Jesse. We would recommend against Jesse living with cats or small animals because he does have a prey drive and is quick to pick up a scent when on a walk! He could likely do well with older kids, but because he can be excitable and jumpy, younger children might not be a good match.

Jesse is located at our Cape Cod Animal Care and Adoption Center. Jesse is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.

If you are interested in adopting Jesse, please fill out our web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only Tuesday-Sunday 11am-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

