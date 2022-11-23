You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: What A Pair – Meet Will & Grace! (Watch Video)

Waggin’ Wednesday: What A Pair – Meet Will & Grace! (Watch Video)

November 23, 2022

Wishing you all an early happy holidays, and we have a bonded pair of senior kitties this week to close out adopt a senior animal month, they are beautiful, friendly, and came a long way to find a new family: Meet Will and Grace!

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Will and Grace are a pair of 13-year-old male and female part Siamese cats seeking their new family. This bonded pair came to ARL as part of a transport of cats from a shelter in Texas, but come under sad circumstances as their owner passed away. Will and Grace are bonded so they must go home together, and are looking for a quiet home to spend their retirement years. Both cats are very friendly, Will is a little more outgoing than Grace, but both enjoy attention and snuggling up with their favorite people!

 

For more information about Will & Grace, visit The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster shelter! 

 

