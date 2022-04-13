Waggin’ Wednesday: Wouldn’t You Like To Bring Mr. Peanut Butter Home? (Watch Video)

Meet Mr. Peanut Butter!

Mr. Peanut Butter is a one-year-old male guinea pig looking for his new home. He’s on the shy side initially but does warm up quickly as he is inquisitive, social, and does enjoy being handled and petted. Like all guinea pigs he’s also very curious, and given his shyness, he’ll need a home with a family that is attentive and patient, but once that bond grows, his shyness will fade and is sure to be super snuggly!

When it comes to other guinea pigs, Mr. Peanut Butter doesn’t play well with others, so he should be the only guinea pig in his enclosure. ARL will also need to see a photo of the enclosure he’ll be living in before going home.

If you are interested in adopting Mr Peanut Butter, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

