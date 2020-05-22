Wellfleet Drive-in Prepares to Open with Phase I

As Phase I begins to roll out in Massachusetts, allowing residents and businesses to venture out a little more, with precautions, the Wellfleet Drive-In will soon be opening to provide its guests with some much-needed entertainment outside of the home.
The Wellfleet Drive-In has continuously proven that this classic form of moviegoing is far from a relic of the past, one summer at a time. The facility is located at 51 State Highway, Route 6, and features a 100-foot screen, snack bar, minigolf course, a playground and much more. But what really sets it apart is the fact that it’s been screening since 1957 and stands as the only drive-in on Cape Cod.
The Wellfleet Drive-In still uses the original sound boxes, and moviegoers also have the option of using their car’s stereo for sound. Films are shown in double-feature format, with an intermission between the two.
It will be required that tickets are now purchased in advance online at https://www.wellfleetcinemas.com/drive-in-theatre/, and there will be more rules and safety precautions listed on the website in the coming days, see keep checking back.
Wellfleet Drive-In Season
The Drive-In normally operates from mid-May through mid-September. Weather does not typically cancel screenings unless particularly harsh. If sitting in the car isn’t your thing, Wellfleet Cinemas does own an indoor theater located next door. Unfortunately the indoor theater currently remains closed during Phase I.
Wellfleet Drive-In Show Times
As is the case with regular theaters, show times have typically varied by film length and the order in which they are presented week-to-week. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. every operating night. Count on going home somewhere between 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., or later if films run longer.
The Guidebook
Here are a few rules Wellfleet Cinemas has listed on its website for keeping patrons safe and operations rolling smoothly. Some of these may also change, as restrictions allow, so keep checking the website for details.
- Order tickets in advance online. You will not be able to purchase them at the box office.
- If you choose to sit outside your vehicle in a lawn chair, remember to plant yourself directly in front of your vehicle, and try to bring a higher lawn chair as this will greatly improve your line of vision to the screen. (It has not yet been specified if you’ll actually be able to sit outside of your vehicle.)
- All vehicles, except low-height sedans, must park next to a corresponding pole – Minivans, SUVs, crossovers, pick-ups and low-height sedans with cargo tops must park next to yellow poles, SUVs and crossovers with cargo tops and trucks with racks must park next to green poles – all of this is just to improve everyone’s line of vision.
- Remember to completely turn off your vehicle once parked, as emissions are poisonous in crowded spaces.
- Look in your vehicle’s manual ahead of time so you know how to temporarily disable lights and car alarm, and for using your radio without the lights turning on.
- Since the speakers are so old, some don’t work properly or at all – count on most working between rows 2-15 – you can test this on arrival by making sure you hear the pre-show music. Consider having a backup FM radio, either your car’s or a separate unit.
- Fires and grills are not allowed – crowds and fires aren’t usually recommended.
- Lastly, no car horns or lasers.