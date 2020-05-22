Wellfleet Drive-in Prepares to Open with Phase I

As Phase I begins to roll out in Massachusetts, allowing residents and businesses to venture out a little more, with precautions, the Wellfleet Drive-In will soon be opening to provide its guests with some much-needed entertainment outside of the home.

The Wellfleet Drive-In has continuously proven that this classic form of moviegoing is far from a relic of the past, one summer at a time. The facility is located at 51 State Highway, Route 6, and features a 100-foot screen, snack bar, minigolf course, a playground and much more. But what really sets it apart is the fact that it’s been screening since 1957 and stands as the only drive-in on Cape Cod.

The Wellfleet Drive-In still uses the original sound boxes, and moviegoers also have the option of using their car’s stereo for sound. Films are shown in double-feature format, with an intermission between the two.

It will be required that tickets are now purchased in advance online at https://www.wellfleetcinemas.com/drive-in-theatre/, and there will be more rules and safety precautions listed on the website in the coming days, see keep checking back.

Wellfleet Drive-In Season

The Drive-In normally operates from mid-May through mid-September. Weather does not typically cancel screenings unless particularly harsh. If sitting in the car isn’t your thing, Wellfleet Cinemas does own an indoor theater located next door. Unfortunately the indoor theater currently remains closed during Phase I.

Wellfleet Drive-In Show Times

As is the case with regular theaters, show times have typically varied by film length and the order in which they are presented week-to-week. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. every operating night. Count on going home somewhere between 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., or later if films run longer.

The Guidebook

Here are a few rules Wellfleet Cinemas has listed on its website for keeping patrons safe and operations rolling smoothly. Some of these may also change, as restrictions allow, so keep checking the website for details.