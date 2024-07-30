Will You Help Amistoso Find a Home on Cape Cod?

This good-looking boy is Amistoso, who would make a great walking buddy as he loves going for walks! In his previous home, Ami had a history of interacting with both large and small dogs. The thing is, some dogs he liked and some he did not. He therefore might do better in a lower-traffic neighborhood where he is less likely to see a dog around every corner. He politely says no thank you to other dogs, cats and kids please. Here at the shelter he has been working on saying hello to people while keeping all four feet on the floor. He is hoping for an adopter that will help him continue this training by using positive reinforcement. Luckily, this good boy loves training for treats!

Do you want to meet Amistoso? Visit him at the MSPCA Cape Cod in Centerville Tuesday-Sunday 1PM-5PM.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!