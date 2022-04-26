Will You Help Battie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Battie! She is a gentle, quiet lady. She will take some time settling into her new space and to be comfortable with her person. She can be a bit nervous at first but will solicit pets once she warms up! She can be uncomfortable with close handling so her adopter should be well versed in reading body language. She should be started in a small room and gradually given more access to the house as he starts to get comfortable.

She came from an overcrowded home with lots of other cats. She has been using the litter box consistently in a confined space here at the shelter, but adopters should do a slow litter box introduction in their home as it is unclear how their habits were in the previous home.

Adopters need to understand the exposure of upper respiratory infections in the home and the likelihood of it being a chronic condition that may or may not need to be managed with a vet if there are any flair-ups in the future. Also, if the adopter has cats in the home, the adopter should understand the risks and management, and the importance of their existing cats being up-to-date on vaccines, etc. These cats should not go to a home with immunocompromised cats or kittens.

Compatibility:

Cats: Possibly – see above to discuss chronic URI risks

Dogs: Possibly – no history, mellow, cat-savvy dog

Kids: Older – quiet, cat-savvy

