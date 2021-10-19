Will You Help Benzy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say Hello to Benzy! Benzy is a 4 year old spayed female who loves everyone she meets! She previously lived with children and would do well again in a home with dog-savvy kids! Benzy is the perfect blend of sweet n’ snuggly but will also enjoy a stroll around the block and a game of fetch (although she is working on the “fetch” part…) Benzy has never lived with other animals before, but we think she could be successful with a well-matched friend. If you’re interested in adopting a dog, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!