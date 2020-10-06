Will You Help Blackberry Jam Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Blackberry Jam is one of 29 lionhead rabbits that were recently surrendered by a breeder to the MSPCA Cape Cod. Blackberry is a spayed female that knows what she wants! She doesn’t like when we move her stuff around and will even push us away when we’re doing our morning cleaning. It’s okay though, we know she just likes her house decorated a certain way! Blackberry Jam doesn’t like to be picked up and would prefer to hop around you and decide when she’s ready to interact, rather than you coming to her. All of the bunnies adopted from the MSPCA are spayed/neutered before going home. The average life expectancy of a rabbit is 7-10 years, so you will have lots of time to give this girl some love. Rabbits are very social animals so they need lots of attention just like a cat or dog! It is important that they have a safe enclosure as well as time exercise time to roam around. If you are interested in learning more about this bunny family, please email capeadoptions@mspca.org.

