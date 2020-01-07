Will You Help Blanca Find a Home?

Meet Blanca, our 8 year-old West Highland Terrier mix! She’s the happiest peanut on the Cape and melts everyone’s hearts with her sweet and super friendly personality. Blanca wants to be the only dog in the home, but she is fine around cats. She has a mild heart murmur which requires a daily medication (which is very affordable) and annual vet care. She is currently in a foster home, but will return to the shelter on Fridays and Saturdays to meet potential adopters!

