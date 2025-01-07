Will You Help Cali Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Cali! This 8-year-old sweet pittie girl has some medical needs, like chronic skin concerns and allergies—so she’s looking for an adopter with a solid vet relationship and the dedication to help her get her glow-up. Cali’s a little shy at first, but once she knows you, she’s all about those belly rubs (and will gladly use your body as a scratching post to get the perfect scratch!). She walks like a pro on the leash but also loves some quality lazy time (the best of both worlds!). Cali could go home with a mellow dog who’s not too interested in her things (since she doesn’t love to share), or kids. If you’re ready to spoil Cali with love (and some extra skin care), she’ll return the favor with endless snuggles!

If you think this dog could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available dogs.

For more information on our adoption process, please visit https://www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/how-to-adopt/

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) theyre interested in – and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!