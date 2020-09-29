Will You Help Captain Parker Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Captain Parker is a 5 month old, neutered male, kitten. He lived outside with her feral mom until he was 8 weeks old. Having not spent much time with people before he arrived, Captain Parker was very hissy and ran away when we tried to touch him so we sent him to a foster home work on socialization. He is still very shy and will need someone that’s willing to go slow around him and let him acclimate at his own pace. Kittens that are shy around humans tend to do better with another feline friend in the home so he will need to go to a home that already has a friendly cat. He’d also do best in a quieter home with no kids. He will need some convincing that humans aren’t so bad, and our staff would be happy to chat about how to continue socializing at home! His adoption fee is $375. If you’d like to know more about him (or his sister Miss Baxter) call the MSPCA at 508-775-0940.

