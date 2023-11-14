Will You Help Charlie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Charlie! He is a bundle of energy, always ready to play, explore and enjoy everything life has to offer. At just a year old, Charlie still has a lot to learn, but will make an amazing companion to anyone looking for an active furry friend. While Charlie is excellent with people and other dogs, he gets too excited at times, resulting in jumping up and getting too rowdy. Charlie needs a patient and dedicated adopter who will help him learn new skills and manage his environment to help him be the best dog he can be. He could live with a tolerant, adult role-model dog to show him the ropes. Kids who are old enough to participate in training could be a good fit!

If you are looking for an energetic and social pup to become your new best friend, Charlie might be the one for you! Stop by our open hours and see if you are the right match for each other.



