Will You Help Chewy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Chewey! Although he was named after a famous wookie, he most clearly resembles his teddy-bear ancestors; the Ewok. Chewey is super snuggly and affectionate with people he’s comfortable with. He may be a little shy with new people, but if you give him a little time he’ll turn into your best bud! Chewey equally enjoys going for long walks and being a couch potato with you. He lived with small dogs before, but has been a barky/rude when first meeting dogs at the shelter. It’s possible for him to live with a tolerant, role-model, dog in his new home pending a slow, well controlled introduction. As for cats, he may be able to coexist with a dog-savvy cat as long as appropriate introductions are done. Older kids that can be consistently respectful of his space will be considered.

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!