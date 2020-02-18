You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Will You Help Cody Find a Home Here on the Cape?

February 18, 2020

Meet Cody a 10 year old neutered male. We don’t know much about Cody’s past but he is a very snuggly and friendly guy! He did live with many other cats and may like a kitty friend in his new home. Cody is FIV positive which means that his immune system is not as strong as other cats. His adopter will have to monitor his health closely.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!

