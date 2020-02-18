Will You Help Cody Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Cody a 10 year old neutered male. We don’t know much about Cody’s past but he is a very snuggly and friendly guy! He did live with many other cats and may like a kitty friend in his new home. Cody is FIV positive which means that his immune system is not as strong as other cats. His adopter will have to monitor his health closely.

