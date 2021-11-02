Will You Help Commander Riker Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Ready or not, here he comes! Commander Riker is a rambunctious 8-month old kitten who is ready to play his way into a new family. This little fella is VERY energetic and will certainly demand plenty of play time! You might notice that Commander’s eyes look a bit different – he has some limited vision issues, though that certainly does not slow him down. Commander Riker doesn’t currently require any special care for his eyes! Our veterinarians have given him a full exam and our staff can share recommendations for his adopter with you. If you’re interested in adopting a cat, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

