Will You Help Corn Chip Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing the tiny ear sensation, Corn Chip! This special girl has the cutest Dorito-shaped ears you’ll ever see. At 7 years old, Corn Chip is ready for a new home filled with the best things in life: friends, leisurely nature walks, and snacks!

Corn Chip loves her friends – she is a bit wary of new situations at first, but once she gets comfortable this quirky girl will fill your world with humorous companionship! Corn Chip is a stellar leash-walker, so she’d love to join you on long sniffy walks around the neighborhood. She loves food, so training is fun for everyone!

Corn Chip loves to chit chat… especially when she wants something like your attention or a snack. She may do best as a solo-canine, though our staff would be happy to chat with you about your specific situation to see if Corn Chip and your existing pup could be roommates. Corn Chip doesn’t love dinner dates, so she asks to eat her meals with personal space, please!

Our staff here at the Cape shelter is excited to work with you on all things Corn Chip – with a bit of guidance around setting up for success, Corn Chip will make an excellent companion!



