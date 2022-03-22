Will You Help Dobby Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Dobby! She has the ears of a house-elf but she’s really just a cute dog! Dobby is a young girl who is looking for a special home that can help her grow. She is hesitant of new settings and doesn’t enjoy meeting new people so we are looking for someone who has confidence reading dog body language and can be her voice when she’s feeling overwhelmed. She says no thank you to drive-by pets! She is uncomfortable around men and seems most comfortable around women, we can walk you through steps on how to guide her with that. She’d do best in a quieter neighborhood, apartment living would be a bit overwhelming for her! Once she’s warmed up to you, Dobby is very affectionate, bouncy, and playful. She’s still learning her basic manners so patience and routine will be key!

DOGS: With the right dog! Dobby could potentially benefit from having another confident dog in the home. She’s very high energy and has a rough and tumble play style so the dog she lived with would need to be tolerant of that.

CATS: Dobby could possibly be successful living with cats with a very slow introduction.

KIDS: Dobby could potentially live with older kids or teens who are dog-savvy and can read her body language although she’d do best without lots of visitors. No parties for this gal!

If you’re interested in Dobby, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

