Will You Help Frankie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Ready or not, here he comes! Big boy Frankie is ready to find a new home. At 9 years old, this handsome man is looking for a home dedicated to keeping a close eye on his weight. Frankie has some extra fluff to shed, and he is up for the challenge. Currently, Frankie enjoys a special prescription diet to aid him on his journey. Frankie is generally a relaxed, easy-going guy. Frankie loves affection from his friends here at the shelter, though his previous family reports that he did have moments where he would prefer attention only on his own terms. Frankie has mixed feelings about other animals – he might succeed with a cat friend as he has in the past, but he’d likely prefer a dog free home. If you’re interested in learning more about Frankie, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!