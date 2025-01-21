Will You Help Froot Loop Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Froot Loop! Froot Loop’s history may be a mystery, but we have learned that she is a shy, sensitive young girl who takes a little time to warm up but you will be rewarded with a sweet, silly puppy once she does! She’s still learning that the world isn’t as scary as it seems, so she’ll need a patient adopter to help her build confidence and learn the ropes of puppy life. She loves going for walks and is doing very well with her leash training! Froot Loop could benefit from a confident, adult helper dog and could potentially go home with kids old enough to respect her space when she is feeling shy.

If you think this dog could be a good match for you and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to speak with our staff about her. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment or application needed.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!