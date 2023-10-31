Will You Help Georgie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

This happy guy is as smart as he is handsome! He knows sit, down, and speak, and walks nicely on the leash. Georgie seems to enjoy the company of humans more than canine friends, and we think he would do best as the only dog in the home. He loves working on his tricks, playing with toys, and getting pets from his people. Honestly, we think you`d be hard pressed to find a dog with a bigger smile than this guy, when he`s with his humans. Georgie is 7 years old and has had a few transitions in a short period of time, so adopters should plan on giving him plenty of time to settle in with just household members. This will help this good boy bond with his new family while everyone gets acquainted. Any kids in the family should be old enough to respect his needs as he adjusts to his new home. If you are looking for a great walking and cuddling partner, Georgie is your man! He is a volunteer favorite!

