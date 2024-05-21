Will You Help Hades Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing Hades! This handsome hunk is the life of the party, and he approaches all new endeavors with a healthy dose of enthusiasm. Hades is still perfecting his manners and has been pretty stressed at the shelter, so he’s looking for a patient adopter who is excited to help him learn all the things he needs to know to be his best self. Once he’s settled in, he’s sure to make a great adventure buddy. Hades could potentially live with a dog-savvy cat and older teens!

If Hades sounds like a fit for your home, feel free to stop by our Cape Adoption Center 1PM-4PM Tuesday-Sunday!



