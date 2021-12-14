Will You Help Kahlua Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Kahlua! This sweet lady is ready for a new home where she can continue her diet and exercise plan. Kahlua has already shed a couple of pounds during her time with us! Kahlua loves to spend her days lounging – she even tucks herself under blankets. Kahlua is continuing to work through a couple of challenges related to her weight, and our staff is ready to chat with you about any specific needs in a new home. If you’re interested in helping this girl to become her best self, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!