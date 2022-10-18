You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Will You Help KitKat find a Home on Cape Cod?

October 18, 2022

This Kitkat is a sweet as his delicious namesake.  At 10 years old, this orange, freckle-nosed boy is looking for a nice home to retire to.  Kitkat is best described as quiet, affectionate, and easy going.  He would make a great lap cat!  Prior to coming to the mspca, he was briefly housed with other animals and did not get along with them.  Our vet team recently gave him a full work up, including a dental cleaning. He was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, which is easily managed with a pill twice a day.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!

