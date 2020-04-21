Will You Help Lone Star Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Lone Star! We’re still getting to know this handsome man at the adoption center, so we’re figuring out what home would be best for him. We don’t know much about Lone Star’s past beyond the last six months, but we do know that he’d like to be the king of his own castle – a true lone star in a home without other pets! Lone Star might need the opportunity to go outside, or may even be a candidate for a barn or working placement where he’d receive plenty of love and attention.

Lone Star is very affectionate with humans, though he has had some challenges using his litterbox appropriately. If you have a history of working with a cat who needs a little extra management to encourage good litterbox habits, Lone Star might be the guy for you.

