Will You Help Marlene Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Marlene! Marlene is a lovely 6 year old spayed female. She was transferred to us from another organization so her history is widely unknown but what we do know is that she absolutely loves people! She enjoys getting pets and attention and would love to sit and lounge with you while you watched tv at home. She doesn’t love other animals so she’d like to be the queen of her new domain. She is diabetic and is currently being managed with a special non-prescription diet but will require future visits to the vet to make sure she doesn’t require additional medications. A good relationship with a vet is a plus! If you’re interested in adopting a cat, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!