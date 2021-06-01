Will You Help Miranda & Kelly Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Miranda and Kelly are 6 month old, sisters that would love to be adopted together. Miranda is on the left and has a black nose, while Kelly is on the right. Their rambunctious antics are sure to put a smile on your face! If you’re looking for a friendly, high-energy, adolescent kitten then look no further! The adoption fee per kitten is $375.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!