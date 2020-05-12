Will You Help Nikki Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Nikki! Nikki came in to the MSPCA as a stray. A good Samaritan was feeding Nikki for a year and then decided to bring him to the MSPCA to find his forever home. We estimate his age to be between 2-5 years old. He is a handsome man that loves to roll over on his back kneading in the air while you scratch his cheeks. He is very timid around new people, so he will need a patient owner that can spend some time with him as he gets more comfortable in his new home. With a little TLC, he will start meowing for attention and look at you longingly with his pretty yellow eyes for some cuddles. Nikki has not been around dogs or children so he will do best in a quiet home without dogs or young children. He was good friends with the other stray cats in the neighborhood, and loved the company of his cat friends. We believe Nikki has spent his whole life so far outside, but we think he could transition well to an indoor only lifestyle.

Nikki is FIV +. FIV is an incurable viral condition that is spread between cats primarily through bite wounds. While some cats can clear the initial infection, most will become positive but remain asymptomatic. These cats can be generally healthy but will carry the virus. Asymptomatic cats may live normal lifespans and might never become sick from FIV itself. However, some cats with FIV may become sick from the virus, which results in immune suppression. Transmission of FIV is possible between cats that fight but does not occur with close contact between cats. Introduction of an FIV-positive cat into a multi-cat household is possible, but should be done carefully with the understanding that there is a risk of transmission if bites occur.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!