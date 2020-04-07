Will You Help Olaf Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Olaf, a 5 year old neutered male lynx point Siamese. Olaf came from a home of 25 other cats. He has been very shy since he has been here, and spends most of his day in his hidey house. We are able to pet him, but he doesn’t seem to enjoy it. He loves his wet food, so he is most accepting of attention while he is eating. He will need an adopter that is patient with him and will work on socialization as he transitions and gets more comfortable in his new home. Olaf will also do best with another social friendly cat in the home to show him the ropes. With a lot of TLC and patience, Olaf could be a social cat that is accepting of affection.

