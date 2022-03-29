Will You Help Oliver Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Oliver, our 12 year old Yorkie. He’s a sweet, well mannered, little man. There’s a constant smile on his face and he loves spending time with people, even if you’ve just met! When he’s left alone, he has a tendency to bark for a bit but calms down after a few minutes. Oliver has knee issues that may require surgery and our staff would be happy to discuss this with you. Rest assured, he doesn’t let his knee issues hold him back! He’s great on leash and loves going for daily walks. Based on his age and size, we think he could live with a mellow dog. Like a typical terrier, he barks when he sees cats so he might not be a good housemate for cats. Older kids are also a possibility.

If you’re interested in Oliver, go to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry for him and tell us about yourself!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!