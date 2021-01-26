Will You Help Oliver Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Are you looking for your special Valentine? Then say hello to Oliver who wants to be your one and only! Oliver is a 3 year old, neutered, shih-tzu mix who is looking for the perfect companion. He is nervous of strangers and would do best in a home without children, preferably in a quiet neighborhood without a lot of passersby. City life would be a little too much for him! Oliver is also a homebody so he’d probably do best lounging around in his bed instead of attending parties or outings with you. Once he gets to know you, he’s a great balance of energy and fun and is a great cuddler! Don’t let his short stature fool you, he is very fast and can outrun all of his friends! He may do well in a home with another dog, but would prefer not to be around cats. His adoption fee is $475. If you’re interested in adopting Oliver, please call the MSPCA Adoption Center at 508-775-0940.

