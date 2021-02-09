Will You Help Ollie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Still looking for your special Valentine? Then you’ve come to the right place! Ollie and a dozen of his feline friends were transferred to the MSPCA Cape Cod in early February from St. Huberts Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey. Ollie is a typical 4 month old kitten; cuddly, playful, and so sweet it will hurt your teeth! We don’t have a history on Ollie, but based on our interactions with him we believe he’d do well in any type of home. Ollie has been neutered, microchipped, and is ready to be your Valentine! His adoption fee is $375. If you’re interested in adopting this adorable kitten, please go to mspca.org and search our adoptable animals to fill out an adoption inquiry!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!