Will You Help Peanut Find a Home Here on the Cape?

The MSPCA Cape Cod would like to introduce Peanut! We’re not sure of her breed, but at 35 lbs we’re guessing she’s a mix involving beagle or corgi. We don’t know anything about her past, except that she lived with a lot of cats! At just six years old, Peanut is sweet and gentle and tends to be a bit of a wallflower. She will make a great companion for someone who is looking to enjoy life’s quieter moments and who has the time and patience to allow her to settle into her new home. Peanut appreciates the finer things in life like going for long walks and people watching out the window. She would do best as the only dog in the household. If you are interested to see if Peanut might be a good fit for your family, please email Cape@mspca.org with a description of your household or call the adoption center at 508-775-0940.

Adoption fee: $475

