Will You Help Prudence Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say hi to Prudence! Prudence is a 9 year old spayed female. She took some time to warm up to us after arriving here but is now requesting affection. She enjoys lounging in her hidey hut but happily emerges when offered attention. She prefers when visitors allow her to come to them. Prudence would benefit from an adopter who will be patient as she adjusts to a new home. She also would likely enjoy enrichment like toys and games in addition to human interaction. Her adoption fee is $200. If you are interested in adopting Prudence, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

