Will You Help Puffin Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Puffin! This adorable spayed female rabbit is looking to start her next adventure! She previously lived with older children and would likely do well with them again. Like most rabbits she enjoys exploring all of the nooks and crannies that she can find and eating greens. We recommend providing a safe indoor enclosure that allows a rabbit to stretch their legs and move around. The needs of each rabbit are unique and if you have questions about the right type of enclosure for the rabbit you are interested in, please let us know in your inquiry! We are happy to provide guidance and advice. If you’re interested in adopting a small animal, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!