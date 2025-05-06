Will You Help Risotto Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Looking for a playful, cuddly sidekick who gets along great with other cats? Say hello to Risotto — a 7-month-old kitten with a heart full of love and energy to spare! Risotto is curious, full of zoomies, and always ready for a game of chase or a nap curled up next to a feline friend.

Risotto does have a chronic upper respiratory infection (URI) — this means she may have some sneezes and sniffles from time to time, but it doesn’t slow her down one bit! A Chronic Upper Respiratory Infection may flare up in times of stress, so it is best that an adopter have a good relationship with a veterinarian to help manage and treat this long term illness.

She would thrive in a home with another cat to play with, and her spry and playful nature makes her a joy to be around.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a special kitty who will return the love tenfold, Risotto is waiting to meet you.

If you think this cat could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment or application needed.

You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!



