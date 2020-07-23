Will You Help Rocket Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Rocket the rabbit was brought in by a good Samaritan that found him hopping around their yard. He’s a young, dutch rabbit, and his exact age is unknown. He’s a boy and will be neutered before going home. We named him Rocket because of the way he rockets around the adoption room! He will actually follow staff around the room seeking attention. Like most rabbits, he does not like to be picked up. Rocket prefers to lounge on the floor while you pet him– he really, really loves to be pet! We don’t know how he’ll do with other rabbits, but he might be fine to live with one after an introduction here at the adoption center. If you’re interested in knowing more about Rocket or want to adopt him, please email cape@mspca.org and tell us more about yourself and your household. Before sending a rabbit home, we do require a photo of the enclosure you plan on keeping them in as well as the dimensions. Adoption fee: $85