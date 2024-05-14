Will You Help Rosco Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Rosco, the seasoned veteran of sniffing out good times and enjoying leisurely strolls like a true connoisseur! This Texas senior may have a few miles on his paws, but let me tell ya, he’s still got plenty of pep in his step and a whole lot of love to give.

Now, Rosco’s past is shrouded in mystery, like a cowboy legend whispered around a campfire. But one thing’s for sure: this ol’ boy knows how to enjoy a good stroll under the Texas sun. With him by your side, you’ll be sauntering down the streets like you own the whole darn town!

Sure, Rosco may take his time warming up to you, but trust me, it’s worth the wait! He’s got a heart as big as the Lone Star State itself and enough charm to melt even the toughest cowboy’s heart.

So, if you’re looking for a faithful companion to join you on your Texas-sized adventures, swing on by to speak with our adoption staff about Rosco! He’s the sweetest old timer this side of the Rio Grande, just waiting for patient adopters to show him the ropes.



