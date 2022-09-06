Will You Help Royce Find a Home on Cape Cod?

This friendly gal goes by the name Royce! At 5 years old, she loves her people and enjoys lounging around the house or going for a nice walk. In her enthusiasm to say hello to her friends, she can be jumpy, but she’s been great working on her manners here at the shelter. Her adopters should be excited about continuing to help her achieve best girl status through rewards based training. Royce isn’t the type of dog that needs to go everywhere with you, she’s quite content with staying home and watching tv. Royce has a loud bark, which she tends to show off when she’s worried, particularly around new people. Her adopter will need to manage her environment to help prevent the barking, rather than using corrective methods which tend to make the behavior worse. She’d be happy to be the only dog in the home, but has the ability to make dogs friends outside of the house. Royce has lived with cats before and could potentially do well with a dog-savvy cat. Older, sturdy kids that are comfortable with a large dog and can be consistently respectful of her needs, will be considered.

If you’d like to bring this adorable nugget home with you, please go to mspca.org to fill out an adoption inquiry and tell Royce about yourself!

