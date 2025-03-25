Will You Help Ryder Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Ryder! This playful, adventure-loving dog thrives in spaces where he can run and swim! He’s housetrained, eager to learn, and already knows some commands.

While Ryder has had dog friends in the past, he can be selective, so he’d prefer to be the only dog at home. He might enjoy meeting dog friends after he’s settled in to his new home—adopters can help him do so using careful introductions and giving him the option to take breaks when needed. Ryder says no thank you to cats, please!

Ryder is looking for an adopter who understands his signals, can advocate for his needs, and will help him navigate his environment in a way that sets him up for success. He’ll do best with someone who avoids stressful situations for him; places like dog parks or doggy daycare aren’t his scene. Continuing his training with positive reinforcement and being attentive to his body language will be key to helping Ryder thrive. He could do well with children that feel comfortable actively participating in his training and respecting his boundaries. If you’re looking for a fun, trainable companion who’s ready for adventure, Ryder might be the perfect match for you!

If you think this dog could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available dogs.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they’re interested in – and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



