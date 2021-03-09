Will You Help Sampson Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Sampson! Sampson is a 3 year old, neutered male, dachshund. He’s very social and enjoys spending time with his human friends. At 12 lbs, he’s considered a mini dachshund and makes for a great walking partner! Sampson loves to impress us by “sitting pretty” and will do anything to get a treat! Food is a very useful motivator for this boy. In his previous home, Sampson lived with several other dachshunds and may do well living with a small dog in his next home after a slow introduction. There were also other cats in the home that he got along well with. Typical of dachshunds, Sampson and his friends have a tendency to bark at noises or when seeing other dogs. We’re not sure how much his barking behavior will show in a home, but to be on the safe side he might do best in a place that doesn’t have close neighbors. Sampson will need help with housetraining. His adoption fee is $475. If you’re interested in adopting Sampson or learning more about his friends, please go to mspca.org and fill out an adoption inquiry.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!