Don’t let her name fool you, this little lady is very sweet! Scissorhands is 3 years old and was transported to the MSPCA from an overwhelmed animal shelter in Georgia. All of the cats were given Halloween themed names, thus Miss. Scissorhands! She’s a spayed female and is up to date with all of her vaccines. We don’t know anything about her past, but we do know that she gets along well with cats and could probably live with a dog after a slow introduction. Her adoption fee is $200. If you’d like to know more about her, please email capeadoptions@mspca.org with a description of your household, and what you are looking for in a cat.
Will You Help Scissorhands Find a Home Here on the Cape?
November 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Wins Wisconsin and Michigan, Narrowing Trump’s Path
- Trump Sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; Asks for Wis. Recount
- Biden Wins Wisconsin in Fight for White House
- Biden Campaign Willing to Fight Trump in Court
- News Organizations Rebuke Trump on Election Results Claim
- Northern Battlegrounds Could Hold Key to Trump-Biden Outcome
- Markey Re-elected to U.S. Senate in Easy Win Over O’Connor
- Coronavirus Case Identified at Monomoy High School
- Harwich Conservation Commission Hosting Public Hearing
- AAA: Bay State Sees Slight Dip in Gas Prices
- Falmouth Board Reviewing Drive-In’s Permit After Noise Complaints
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces November Blood Drives
- Steamship Authority Hosting Public Sessions on Possible Rate Hikes