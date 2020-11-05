You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Will You Help Scissorhands Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Will You Help Scissorhands Find a Home Here on the Cape?

November 5, 2020

Don’t let her name fool you, this little lady is very sweet! Scissorhands is 3 years old and was transported to the MSPCA from an overwhelmed animal shelter in Georgia. All of the cats were given Halloween themed names, thus Miss. Scissorhands! She’s a spayed female and is up to date with all of her vaccines. We don’t know anything about her past, but we do know that she gets along well with cats and could probably live with a dog after a slow introduction. Her adoption fee is $200. If you’d like to know more about her, please email capeadoptions@mspca.org with a description of your household, and what you are looking for in a cat.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets

