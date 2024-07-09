Will You Help Sir Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Sir! Sir is what is known as a ‘spirit cat’. Spirit cats are very shy with people, and live in your home but are rarely seen – hence their name. They are cats who coexist in your home, and sometimes may grant you the opportunity to touch them – or they may not. Despite being shy with people, spirit cats are usually great with other cats! They are used to living with many cats, and can make excellent companions for cats in your home. It’s not uncommon for a spirit cat to get used to one or two people over time, and those people will be allowed to touch them and they may even choose to hang out near you or sleep on your bed at night. They are a great choice for people with a quiet household, who want to make a difference for an individual cat. Patience and understanding are the best tools when welcoming a spirit cat into your home. It’s important to know that spirit cats won’t magically turn into a normal acting cat – what you see is what you get for a long time, maybe always.

They are a fine choice for situations where you don’t have a lot of time to devote to a pet as they don’t require a lot of attention from humans. They are not a good choice for a busy home, including those with small children.



