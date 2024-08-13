Will You Help Skippy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Are you looking for a snuggle buddy who loves spending time with his people? Look no further than Skippy! Skippy is a sweet Sharpei mix who is ready for his new home. While it takes Skippy some time to warm up to new people and new surroundings, once he does, his adorable wrinkly face will steal your heart!

This nervous little guy would do best in a home with older children only who are able to read his body language when he is feeling shy. He would love a low foot traffic home to help him live as stress-free as possible. Skippy politely declines having a cat sibling and would ideally be a solo dog.

If you think you could be a good fit for Skippy, stop by the shelter during open hours to discuss him with our adoption staff!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!