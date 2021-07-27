Will You Help Snowy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Snowy is a handsome approximately 1 year old, male guinea pig. This sweet pig is adjusting to his new home at the MSPCA and is a little skittish. He seemed overwhelmed with his veterinary exam so we are working to rebuild his trust (using lots of praise and veggies!). With patience and consistency he is likely to become a more affectionate guinea pig. In the meantime, he enjoys his food and veggies and will poke his head out when someone comes to say hi to him. He is a little on the chunky side so he will benefit from an adopter who can keep him on his weight loss plan. If you are interested opening your home to Snowy, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

