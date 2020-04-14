Will You Help Star Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Say hello to Star! This pretty lady came to us as a stray several months ago. After nursing her litter of kittens until they were old enough for homes of her own. Star was adopted around 4 weeks ago, but she’s back with us now as it wasn’t the right fit. Star has a big personality – she’s sweet and affectionate with lots of energy. We suspect she will definitely want a chance to go outside! Star prefers to be the queen of the castle, so she is looking for a home without any other animals.

