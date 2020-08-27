Will You Help Stella Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Stella! Stella is a 5 year old, solid gray, spayed female. She was surrendered to the MSPCA because she was scared of the dog in the house. Stella gets very attached to her people friends. During her time at the MSPCA, she has been very scared and hiding. However, in her previous home, she was very affectionate with her owner. Stella has previously lived with a cat, and could live with one again with a slow introduction. No dogs for this lady! She will do best in a quiet adult only home since she is easily startled by loud noises and new faces. Adoption fee: $200