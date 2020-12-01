Will You Help Sunny Fudge Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Sunny Fudge is a declawed, 9 year old, neutered male. He was transported to the MSPCA from St Thomas Humane Society along with 25 other cats. If you’re looking for a laid-back, easy going gentleman, then Sunny is the man for you! He is currently in an enclosure with his cat friend “Bosley”, but they can be adopted separately. Based on how well he gets along with Bosley, he would likely do well in a home with cats. He’d also do well with kids. Sunny Fudge is an adult cat and his adoption fee is $200. If you’re interested in learning more about him, please call the MSPCA adoption center at 508-775-0940.

