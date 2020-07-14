Will You Help Susie Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Susie! Susie is a 40 lb, long-haired, spayed female, German Shepherd. This 8-month-old ball of energy is looking for a home of her own. Susie is looking for a home where her family has plenty of motivation to train. Susie will hugely benefit from a home that offers plenty of structure as she continues to grow into the beautiful shepherd she is. Susie will offer you plenty of fun and laughs with her goofy style of playing fetch and her full-body snuggle. Susie has not had a chance to spend much time with other dogs, so she isn’t sure how to greet them – when she gets really excited to see another dog, she will certainly tell you with her signature high-pitched bark! It’s possible that Susie might succeed integrating into a home with a very patient medium or large dog, but she will likely be a little too exciting for many pups! Susie has a high prey drive for all things small and furry, so no cats or small animals for this girl. Susie could go to a home with older children who can participate in her training plan and withstand her jumpy excitement. If you are interested in her, please submit an adoption inquiry to cape@mspca.org telling us about who lives in your home (both human and animal), your lifestyle, how you train your dogs, and what you are looking for in your next dog. Adoption fee: $550

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!