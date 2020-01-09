Will You Help Velma Find a Home?

Velma is a playful young southern lady who would love to find a home with lots of stuffy toys. Velma is very nice with them and doesn’t even shred them – just carries them around squeaking and tossing them! She is a bouncy, energetic young lady. When she’s not playing with her toys, she loves the opportunity to stretch her legs going for a fun walk or a run around the yard. She tends to develop selective hearing outside, so a fenced area or a leash will be a must.

Velma is curious and pokes her nose everywhere – we don’t know how much home experience she has had before, but she’s certainly eager to learn at this point. She gets along great with other dogs and loves to romp and play. We don’t know about cats. Because she can get pretty excited when she’s playing or chewing on a tasty treat, Velma is looking for a home with teens and adults. Everything Velma does, she does with enthusiasm, which means it’s super cute as she prances around with a toy or meeting another dog.

Velma’s adoption fee will include an additional $100 transport fee towards the cost of her trip up from North Carolina. For more information on Velma or any of the other animals currently residing at the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Brewster Branch, please contact us @ 617-426-9170, 3981 Main Street Brewster Ma 02631. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is open Tuesday through Sunday 1-6pm, excluding some holidays.